Friday's game features the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) and the DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) clashing at Wintrust Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-65 win for heavily favored Iowa State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on December 1.

The game has no line set.

DePaul vs. Iowa State Game Info & Odds

DePaul vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 75, DePaul 65

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Iowa State

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa State (-10.1)

Iowa State (-10.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

DePaul has compiled a 1-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Iowa State is 4-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Blue Demons are 2-3-0 and the Cyclones are 4-3-0.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons' -31 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 70 points per game (274th in college basketball) while allowing 75.2 per contest (264th in college basketball).

DePaul is 344th in the country at 27.8 rebounds per game. That's 6.4 fewer than the 34.2 its opponents average.

DePaul knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

The Blue Demons average 88.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (281st in college basketball), and give up 94.9 points per 100 possessions (289th in college basketball).

DePaul forces 13 turnovers per game (126th in college basketball) while committing 13.2 (267th in college basketball play).

