The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) are heavy, 12.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total is 139.5 in the matchup.

DePaul vs. Iowa State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa State -12.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Demons Betting Records & Stats

DePaul has played three games this season that finished with a combined score over 139.5 points.

DePaul has a 145.2-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 5.7 more points than this game's point total.

DePaul has covered the spread once in five opportunities this year.

DePaul was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Blue Demons have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +550 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies DePaul has a 15.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

DePaul vs. Iowa State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 3 42.9% 80.6 150.6 55.9 131.1 133.5 DePaul 3 60% 70.0 150.6 75.2 131.1 150.1

Additional DePaul Insights & Trends

The Blue Demons' 70.0 points per game are 14.1 more points than the 55.9 the Cyclones allow to opponents.

DePaul has put together a 1-3 ATS record and a 1-4 overall record in games it scores more than 55.9 points.

DePaul vs. Iowa State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 4-3-0 4-0 4-3-0 DePaul 1-4-0 0-0 2-3-0

DePaul vs. Iowa State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State DePaul 13-3 Home Record 7-8 3-8 Away Record 2-12 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

