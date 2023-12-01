Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DuPage County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in DuPage County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waubonsie Valley High School at Naperville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Naperville, IL
- Conference: DuPage Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wheaton North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Wheaton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Neuqua Valley High School at Naperville North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Naperville, IL
- Conference: DuPage Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Glenbard North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Carol Stream, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
York High School at Hinsdale Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Hinsdale, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Batavia High School at Lake Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Roselle, IL
- Conference: DuKane
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheaton Warrenville South High School at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Geneva, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Proviso West High School at Glenbard West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
