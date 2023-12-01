If you live in DuPage County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Waubonsie Valley High School at Naperville Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Naperville, IL

Naperville, IL Conference: DuPage Valley

DuPage Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Wheaton North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Wheaton, IL

Wheaton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Neuqua Valley High School at Naperville North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Naperville, IL

Naperville, IL Conference: DuPage Valley

DuPage Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Glenbard North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Carol Stream, IL

Carol Stream, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

York High School at Hinsdale Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Hinsdale, IL

Hinsdale, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Batavia High School at Lake Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Roselle, IL

Roselle, IL Conference: DuKane

DuKane How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheaton Warrenville South High School at Geneva High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1

7:15 PM CT on December 1 Location: Geneva, IL

Geneva, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Proviso West High School at Glenbard West High School