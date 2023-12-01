Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Henry County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.
Henry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cuba High School at Galva High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Galva, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Kewanee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morrison High School at Wethersfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
