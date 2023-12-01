Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iroquois County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Iroquois County, Illinois, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Iroquois County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cissna Park High School at St. Teresa Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:55 PM CT on December 1
- Location: St. Joseph, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School at Watseka High School
- Game Time: 6:27 PM CT on December 1
- Location: St. Joseph, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Clifton at St Anne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: St. Anne, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
