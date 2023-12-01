Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Jackson County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carbondale Community High School at Cahokia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Cahokia, IL
- Conference: South Seven
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.