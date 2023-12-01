Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jasper County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Jasper County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jasper County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paris High School at Newton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Newton, IL
- Conference: Little Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.