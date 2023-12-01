Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kane County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Kane County, Illinois today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
DeKalb High School at Metea Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Aurora, IL
- Conference: DuPage Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Edward High School at Harvest Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morgan Park Academy at Elgin Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Elgin, IL
- Conference: Independent School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Aurora High School at Oswego High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Oswego, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waubonsie Valley High School at Naperville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Naperville, IL
- Conference: DuPage Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ottawa Township High School at Kaneland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Maple Park, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Francis de Sales High School at Aurora Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hiawatha High School at Illinois Math and Science Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Aurora, IL
- Conference: Little Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Batavia High School at Lake Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Roselle, IL
- Conference: DuKane
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheaton Warrenville South High School at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Geneva, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntley High School at Hampshire High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Hampshire, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southland College Prep Charter High School at Aurora Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cary Grove High School at Dundee-Crown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Carpentersville, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at Crystal Lake South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
