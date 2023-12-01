Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Kane County, Illinois today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

DeKalb High School at Metea Valley High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 1

5:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL Conference: DuPage Valley

DuPage Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Edward High School at Harvest Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1

6:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Morgan Park Academy at Elgin Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1

6:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Elgin, IL

Elgin, IL Conference: Independent School League

Independent School League How to Stream: Watch Here

West Aurora High School at Oswego High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1

6:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Oswego, IL

Oswego, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Waubonsie Valley High School at Naperville Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Naperville, IL

Naperville, IL Conference: DuPage Valley

DuPage Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Ottawa Township High School at Kaneland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Maple Park, IL

Maple Park, IL Conference: Interstate Eight

Interstate Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Francis de Sales High School at Aurora Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hiawatha High School at Illinois Math and Science Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL Conference: Little Ten

Little Ten How to Stream: Watch Here

Batavia High School at Lake Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Roselle, IL

Roselle, IL Conference: DuKane

DuKane How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheaton Warrenville South High School at Geneva High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1

7:15 PM CT on December 1 Location: Geneva, IL

Geneva, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Huntley High School at Hampshire High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Hampshire, IL

Hampshire, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Southland College Prep Charter High School at Aurora Christian High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cary Grove High School at Dundee-Crown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Carpentersville, IL

Carpentersville, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School at Crystal Lake South High School