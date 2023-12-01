Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kendall County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Kendall County, Illinois today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Minooka Community High School at Yorkville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Yorkville, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Aurora High School at Oswego High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Oswego, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.