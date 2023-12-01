Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Lake County, Illinois today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lake Forest Academy at Latin School of Chicago

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1

6:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cuba High School at Galva High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1

6:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Galva, IL

Galva, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Maine East High School at Highland Park High School