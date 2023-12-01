In LaSalle County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

LaSalle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Indian Creek High School at Earlville High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 1

5:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Earlville, IL

Earlville, IL Conference: Little Ten

Little Ten How to Stream: Watch Here

Seneca High School at St. Bede Academy

Game Time: 6:56 PM CT on December 1

6:56 PM CT on December 1 Location: Peru, IL

Peru, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ottawa Township High School at Kaneland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Maple Park, IL

Maple Park, IL Conference: Interstate Eight

Interstate Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Lowpoint-Washburn High School at Marquette High School - Ottawa

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Ottawa, IL

Ottawa, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Somonauk High School at Leland High School