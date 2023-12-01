Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in LaSalle County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In LaSalle County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
LaSalle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Indian Creek High School at Earlville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Earlville, IL
- Conference: Little Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seneca High School at St. Bede Academy
- Game Time: 6:56 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Peru, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ottawa Township High School at Kaneland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Maple Park, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lowpoint-Washburn High School at Marquette High School - Ottawa
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Somonauk High School at Leland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Leland, IL
- Conference: Little Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.