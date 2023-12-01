Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Livingston County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Livingston County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Momence High School at Tri-Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Cullom, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
El Paso-Gridley High School at Pontiac Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Pontiac, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
