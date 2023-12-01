There is high school basketball action in Livingston County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Livingston County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Momence High School at Tri-Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Cullom, IL

Cullom, IL Conference: River Valley

River Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

El Paso-Gridley High School at Pontiac Township High School