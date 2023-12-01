Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macon County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Macon County, Illinois today, we've got the information here.
Macon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cissna Park High School at St. Teresa Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:55 PM CT on December 1
- Location: St. Joseph, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meridian High School - Macon at Williamsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Williamsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maroa-Forsyth High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Clinton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
