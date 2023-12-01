Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macoupin County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Macoupin County, Illinois today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Macoupin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calhoun High School at Staunton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Staunton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincolnwood High School at Mt. Olive High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Mt. Olive, IL
- Conference: MSM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwestern High School at Roxana High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Roxana, IL
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
