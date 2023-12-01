Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Macoupin County, Illinois today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Macoupin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Calhoun High School at Staunton High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1

6:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Staunton, IL

Staunton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincolnwood High School at Mt. Olive High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1

6:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Mt. Olive, IL

Mt. Olive, IL Conference: MSM

MSM How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwestern High School at Roxana High School