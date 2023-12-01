Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Madison County, Illinois today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Civic Memorial High School at Jersey Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Jerseyville, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Granite City High School at St. Mary's High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwestern High School at Roxana High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Roxana, IL
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Triad High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Waterloo, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alton High School at Edwardsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Edwardsville, IL
- Conference: Southwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mascoutah High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Highland, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.