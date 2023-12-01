Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McHenry County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in McHenry County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.
McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Huntley High School at Hampshire High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Hampshire, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McHenry High School at Crystal Lake Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cary Grove High School at Dundee-Crown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Carpentersville, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at Crystal Lake South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prairie Ridge High School at H.D. Jacobs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Algonquin, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
