Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in McHenry County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Huntley High School at Hampshire High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Hampshire, IL

Hampshire, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

McHenry High School at Crystal Lake Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Crystal Lake, IL

Crystal Lake, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Cary Grove High School at Dundee-Crown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Carpentersville, IL

Carpentersville, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School at Crystal Lake South High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Crystal Lake, IL

Crystal Lake, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Prairie Ridge High School at H.D. Jacobs High School