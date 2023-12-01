If you reside in McLean County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Olympia High School at Fieldcrest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Minonk, IL

Minonk, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Normal Community High School at Urbana High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Urbana, IL

Urbana, IL Conference: Big Twelve

Big Twelve How to Stream: Watch Here

Eureka High School at Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Bloomington, IL

Bloomington, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Heyworth High School at Cornerstone Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Bloomington, IL

Bloomington, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Bloomington High School