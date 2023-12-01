Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in McLean County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Olympia High School at Fieldcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Minonk, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Normal Community High School at Urbana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eureka High School at Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heyworth High School at Cornerstone Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Bloomington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.