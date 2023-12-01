Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Montgomery County, Illinois today? We have you covered here.
Montgomery County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Litchfield High School at Lebanon High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lebanon, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincolnwood High School at Mt. Olive High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Mt. Olive, IL
- Conference: MSM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
