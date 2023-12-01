We have 14 games on the NHL schedule Thursday, and anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the league are listed here.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -135 to score

Bruins vs. Sharks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30 Pastrnak's stats: 13 goals in 21 games

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -110 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Kraken

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30 Matthews' stats: 14 goals in 20 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +105 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Kraken

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30 Nylander's stats: 12 goals in 20 games

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +105 to score

Capitals vs. Ducks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30 Ovechkin's stats: 5 goals in 19 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +110 to score

Avalanche vs. Coyotes

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30 MacKinnon's stats: 7 goals in 21 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +110 to score

Avalanche vs. Coyotes

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30 Rantanen's stats: 12 goals in 21 games

Kyle Connor (Jets) +125 to score

Jets vs. Oilers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30 Connor's stats: 14 goals in 21 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +125 to score

Lightning vs. Penguins

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30 Kucherov's stats: 15 goals in 22 games

Connor McDavid (Oilers) +125 to score

Oilers vs. Jets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30 McDavid's stats: 8 goals in 19 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +130 to score

Oilers vs. Jets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30 Draisaitl's stats: 9 goals in 21 games

