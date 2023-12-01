The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) aim to continue a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Northwestern Wildcats (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Northwestern vs. Purdue Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
  • TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Northwestern Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (37.5%).
  • Northwestern has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.5% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 340th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers sit at 181st.
  • The Wildcats' 70.7 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 63.6 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.
  • Northwestern is 4-0 when it scores more than 63.6 points.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northwestern scored fewer points at home (68.2 per game) than away (69.5) last season.
  • The Wildcats conceded 60.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.4 away.
  • Northwestern made more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (7.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.4%) than on the road (34.1%).

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Rhode Island W 72-61 Mohegan Sun Arena
11/19/2023 Mississippi State L 66-57 Mohegan Sun Arena
11/27/2023 Northern Illinois W 89-67 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/1/2023 Purdue - Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/10/2023 Detroit Mercy - Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/13/2023 Chicago State - Welsh-Ryan Arena

