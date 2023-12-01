How to Watch Northwestern vs. Purdue on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) aim to continue a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Northwestern Wildcats (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Northwestern vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Northwestern Stats Insights
- The Wildcats' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (37.5%).
- Northwestern has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.5% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 340th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers sit at 181st.
- The Wildcats' 70.7 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 63.6 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.
- Northwestern is 4-0 when it scores more than 63.6 points.
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northwestern scored fewer points at home (68.2 per game) than away (69.5) last season.
- The Wildcats conceded 60.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.4 away.
- Northwestern made more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (7.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.4%) than on the road (34.1%).
Northwestern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 72-61
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|11/19/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 66-57
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|11/27/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 89-67
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/1/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/10/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/13/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
