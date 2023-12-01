The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) aim to continue a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Northwestern Wildcats (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Northwestern vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Northwestern Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (37.5%).

Northwestern has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.5% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 340th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers sit at 181st.

The Wildcats' 70.7 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 63.6 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.

Northwestern is 4-0 when it scores more than 63.6 points.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northwestern scored fewer points at home (68.2 per game) than away (69.5) last season.

The Wildcats conceded 60.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.4 away.

Northwestern made more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (7.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.4%) than on the road (34.1%).

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule