Friday's game between the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and Northwestern Wildcats (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) going head to head at Welsh-Ryan Arena has a projected final score of 74-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on December 1.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northwestern vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northwestern vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 74, Northwestern 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern vs. Purdue

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-7.5)

Purdue (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 140.9

Northwestern has put together a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Purdue is 5-2-0. The Wildcats are 2-4-0 and the Boilermakers are 5-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +44 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.4 points per game. They're putting up 70.7 points per game to rank 262nd in college basketball and are giving up 63.3 per contest to rank 37th in college basketball.

Northwestern grabs 28.0 rebounds per game (340th in college basketball) compared to the 28.5 of its opponents.

Northwestern hits 6.5 three-pointers per game (256th in college basketball) at a 32.0% rate (220th in college basketball), compared to the 8.3 per contest its opponents make while shooting 38.5% from deep.

The Wildcats rank 91st in college basketball by averaging 99.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 181st in college basketball, allowing 89.3 points per 100 possessions.

Northwestern has won the turnover battle by 6.5 turnovers per game, committing 8.2 (eighth in college basketball play) while forcing 14.7 (59th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.