The Purdue Boilermakers (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) meet a fellow Big Ten team, the Northwestern Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten), on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via BTN.

Northwestern vs. Purdue Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Northwestern Top Players (2022-23)

Boo Buie: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Chase Audige: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Ty Berry: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Matthew Nicholson: 6.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Brooks Barnhizer: 7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Purdue Top Players (2022-23)

Zach Edey: 22.3 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK

22.3 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK Braden Smith: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Fletcher Loyer: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Furst: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Ethan Morton: 3.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Northwestern vs. Purdue Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northwestern Rank Northwestern AVG Purdue AVG Purdue Rank 280th 67.7 Points Scored 72.7 152nd 23rd 62.8 Points Allowed 62.7 21st 171st 31.9 Rebounds 36.2 11th 133rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 11.0 16th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.8 237th 193rd 12.8 Assists 15.5 29th 6th 9.0 Turnovers 10.6 51st

