Northwestern vs. Purdue: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 1
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena as 7.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The over/under for the matchup is set at 137.5.
Northwestern vs. Purdue Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: Evanston, Illinois
- Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Purdue
|-7.5
|137.5
Wildcats Betting Records & Stats
- Northwestern has combined with its opponent to score more than 137.5 points just once this season.
- Northwestern has had an average of 134.0 points scored in its games so far this season, 3.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Northwestern has covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.
- Northwestern was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.
- The Wildcats have played as an underdog of +300 or more once this season and won that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Northwestern has a 25% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Northwestern vs. Purdue Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 137.5
|% of Games Over 137.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Purdue
|6
|85.7%
|84.1
|154.8
|63.6
|126.9
|143.1
|Northwestern
|1
|16.7%
|70.7
|154.8
|63.3
|126.9
|134.3
Additional Northwestern Insights & Trends
- The Boilermakers' record against the spread in Big Ten action last season was 10-11-0.
- The Wildcats score an average of 70.7 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 63.6 the Boilermakers give up.
- Northwestern is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 63.6 points.
Northwestern vs. Purdue Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Purdue
|5-2-0
|3-1
|5-2-0
|Northwestern
|2-4-0
|0-0
|2-4-0
Northwestern vs. Purdue Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Purdue
|Northwestern
|14-2
|Home Record
|13-5
|8-3
|Away Record
|7-4
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-8-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-3-0
|76.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.2
|67.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.5
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-12-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
