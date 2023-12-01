Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Peoria County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Peoria County, Illinois. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Peoria Christian High School at RW Cougars Co-op
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Oneida, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stark County High School at Brimfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Brimfield, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princeton High School at Illinois Valley Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Chillicothe, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peoria Heights High School at Princeville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Princeville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illini Bluffs High School at Midwest Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Manito, IL
- Conference: Tomahawk
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.