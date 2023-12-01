Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Saint Clair County, Illinois? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Litchfield High School at Lebanon High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lebanon, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marissa High School at Dupo High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Dupo, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carbondale Community High School at Cahokia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Cahokia, IL
- Conference: South Seven
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mascoutah High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Highland, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.