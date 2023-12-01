If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Shelby County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shelby County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dieterich High School at Stewardson-Strasburg High School

  • Game Time: 4:50 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Strasburg, IL
  • Conference: National Trail
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

