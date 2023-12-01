How to Watch SIU-Edwardsville vs. Troy on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Troy Trojans (3-4) battle the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights
- The Cougars are shooting 44.6% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 40% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
- SIU-Edwardsville has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 10th.
- The Cougars put up an average of 70.9 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 70.6 the Trojans allow.
- SIU-Edwardsville has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 70.6 points.
SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SIU-Edwardsville scored 76.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 on the road.
- At home, the Cougars conceded 68.8 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 74.
- Beyond the arc, SIU-Edwardsville made fewer treys on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (29.7%) than at home (35%) as well.
SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ South Alabama
|L 86-74
|Mitchell Center
|11/25/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 81-67
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/28/2023
|Missouri Baptist
|W 86-62
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|12/6/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
