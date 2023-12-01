The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-3) take on the Troy Trojans (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Trojan Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Troy vs. SIU-Edwardsville matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Troy Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Troy Betting Trends

SIU-Edwardsville has covered five times in six matchups with a spread this year.

The Cougars have covered the spread when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs in two of two opportunities this season.

Troy has covered three times in five chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Trojans' five games have hit the over.

