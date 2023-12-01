Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Tazewell County, Illinois? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tazewell County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tremont High School at Nashville Community High School

Game Time: 6:05 PM CT on December 1

6:05 PM CT on December 1 Location: Nashville, IL

Nashville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rantoul High School at Morton High School - Morton