Friday's game features the UIC Flames (4-2) and the Omaha Mavericks (2-4) matching up at Baxter Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 85-70 victory for heavily favored UIC according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 1.

The Flames head into this game following a 79-75 loss to Saint Louis on Sunday.

UIC vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

UIC vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 85, Omaha 70

Other MVC Predictions

UIC Schedule Analysis

The Flames' signature win this season came in a 73-70 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers on November 12.

The Mavericks have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

UIC 2023-24 Best Wins

73-70 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 173) on November 12

67-51 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 229) on November 6

79-49 at home over IUPUI (No. 262) on November 19

87-74 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 293) on November 17

UIC Leaders

Keke Rimmer: 12 PTS, 2.5 STL, 45.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

12 PTS, 2.5 STL, 45.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Jaida McCloud: 11.3 PTS, 7 REB, 55.6 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7 REB, 55.6 FG% Danyel Middleton: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

10.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Makiyah Williams: 14.8 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

14.8 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Dais'Ja Trotter: 13.7 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

UIC Performance Insights

The Flames outscore opponents by 8.6 points per game (posting 77.8 points per game, 58th in college basketball, and allowing 69.2 per contest, 273rd in college basketball) and have a +52 scoring differential.

