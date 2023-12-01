Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Washington County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Washington County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tremont High School at Nashville Community High School
- Game Time: 6:05 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Nashville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
