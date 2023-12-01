In Will County, Illinois, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Will County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Romeoville High School at Plainfield Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1

6:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Plainfield, IL

Plainfield, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Joliet Catholic Academy at St. Patrick High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Conference: East Suburban Catholic

East Suburban Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Beecher High School at Grant Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Grant Park, IL

Grant Park, IL Conference: River Valley

River Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilmington High School at Reed-Custer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Braidwood, IL

Braidwood, IL Conference: Illinois Central 8

Illinois Central 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Manteno High School at Peotone High School