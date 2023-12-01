Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Winnebago County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Winnebago County, Illinois today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belvidere High School at Boylan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harlem High School at Belvidere North High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Belvidere, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Freeport, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
