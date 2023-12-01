If you live in Woodford County, Illinois and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Woodford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lowpoint-Washburn High School at Marquette High School - Ottawa

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Ottawa, IL

Ottawa, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Olympia High School at Fieldcrest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Minonk, IL

Minonk, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Eureka High School at Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Bloomington, IL

Bloomington, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

El Paso-Gridley High School at Pontiac Township High School