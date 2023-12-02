The Arizona Coyotes (11-9-2, on a three-game winning streak) host the St. Louis Blues (12-9-1) at Mullett Arena. The matchup on Saturday, December 2 begins at 9:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-130) Blues (+105) 6.5 Coyotes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues Betting Insights

This season the Blues have won seven of the 14 games, or 50.0%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season St. Louis has won five of its 12 games, or 41.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Blues, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.

St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in seven of 22 games this season.

Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues vs. Coyotes Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 70 (14th) Goals 66 (24th) 67 (15th) Goals Allowed 68 (16th) 19 (6th) Power Play Goals 7 (29th) 16 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (8th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blues Advanced Stats

St. Louis possesses a 6-4-0 record against the spread while finishing 6-4-0 overall in its past 10 games.

St. Louis has hit the over in four of its last 10 outings.

The Blues and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.4 goals over their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

In the last 10 games, Blues' games average 10.2 goals, 2.2 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Blues have scored 66 goals this season (three per game) to rank 24th in the NHL.

The Blues have conceded 68 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.

Their -2 goal differential ranks 17th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.