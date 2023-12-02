Blues vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Arizona Coyotes (11-9-2, on a three-game winning streak) host the St. Louis Blues (12-9-1) at Mullett Arena. The matchup on Saturday, December 2 begins at 9:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Coyotes (-130)
|Blues (+105)
|6.5
|Coyotes (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Blues Betting Insights
- This season the Blues have won seven of the 14 games, or 50.0%, in which they've been an underdog.
- This season St. Louis has won five of its 12 games, or 41.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Blues, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.
- St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in seven of 22 games this season.
Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blues vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|70 (14th)
|Goals
|66 (24th)
|67 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|68 (16th)
|19 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (29th)
|16 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|11 (8th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- St. Louis possesses a 6-4-0 record against the spread while finishing 6-4-0 overall in its past 10 games.
- St. Louis has hit the over in four of its last 10 outings.
- The Blues and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.4 goals over their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.
- In the last 10 games, Blues' games average 10.2 goals, 2.2 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Blues have scored 66 goals this season (three per game) to rank 24th in the NHL.
- The Blues have conceded 68 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.
- Their -2 goal differential ranks 17th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.