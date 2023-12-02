The Indiana State Sycamores (6-1, 1-0 MVC) will try to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Bradley Braves (6-1, 0-1 MVC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Carver Arena. The game airs on ESPNU.

Bradley vs. Indiana State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other MVC Games

Bradley Stats Insights

  • The Braves make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
  • In games Bradley shoots higher than 44.5% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Sycamores are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Braves sit at 209th.
  • The Braves score only two more points per game (75) than the Sycamores allow (73).
  • Bradley has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 73 points.

Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Bradley scored 12.2 more points per game (78.4) than it did on the road (66.2).
  • The Braves gave up 56.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 66.3 when playing on the road.
  • Bradley sunk 9.1 treys per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.6 threes per game, 33.4% three-point percentage).

Bradley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 UTEP W 63-59 JSerra Pavilion
11/25/2023 Vermont W 79-70 Carver Arena
11/29/2023 @ Murray State L 79-72 CFSB Center
12/2/2023 Indiana State - Carver Arena
12/5/2023 @ Akron - James A. Rhodes Arena
12/15/2023 Cleveland State - Carver Arena

