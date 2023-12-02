How to Watch Bradley vs. Indiana State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Indiana State Sycamores (6-1, 1-0 MVC) will try to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Bradley Braves (6-1, 0-1 MVC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Carver Arena. The game airs on ESPNU.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bradley vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Valparaiso vs Belmont (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Northern Iowa vs Evansville (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
Bradley Stats Insights
- The Braves make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- In games Bradley shoots higher than 44.5% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Sycamores are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Braves sit at 209th.
- The Braves score only two more points per game (75) than the Sycamores allow (73).
- Bradley has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 73 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Bradley scored 12.2 more points per game (78.4) than it did on the road (66.2).
- The Braves gave up 56.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 66.3 when playing on the road.
- Bradley sunk 9.1 treys per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.6 threes per game, 33.4% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bradley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|UTEP
|W 63-59
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|Vermont
|W 79-70
|Carver Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Murray State
|L 79-72
|CFSB Center
|12/2/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Carver Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Akron
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/15/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|Carver Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.