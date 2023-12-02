The Indiana State Sycamores (6-1, 1-0 MVC) will try to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Bradley Braves (6-1, 0-1 MVC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Carver Arena. The game airs on ESPNU.

Bradley vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois TV: ESPN

Bradley Stats Insights

The Braves make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

In games Bradley shoots higher than 44.5% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Sycamores are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Braves sit at 209th.

The Braves score only two more points per game (75) than the Sycamores allow (73).

Bradley has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 73 points.

Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Bradley scored 12.2 more points per game (78.4) than it did on the road (66.2).

The Braves gave up 56.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 66.3 when playing on the road.

Bradley sunk 9.1 treys per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.6 threes per game, 33.4% three-point percentage).

