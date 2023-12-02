The Indiana State Sycamores (6-1, 1-0 MVC) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Bradley Braves (6-1, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Carver Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bradley vs. Indiana State matchup.

Bradley vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Bradley vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bradley Moneyline Indiana State Moneyline BetMGM Bradley (-2.5) 147.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bradley (-2.5) 147.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bradley vs. Indiana State Betting Trends

Bradley has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Braves' seven games have hit the over.

Indiana State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

So far this season, four out of the Sycamores' five games with an over/under have hit the over.

