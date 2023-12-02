Saturday's contest features the Bradley Braves (6-1, 0-1 MVC) and the Indiana State Sycamores (6-1, 1-0 MVC) facing off at Carver Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 77-76 victory for Bradley according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Bradley vs. Indiana State Game Info & Odds

Bradley vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 77, Indiana State 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Bradley vs. Indiana State

Computer Predicted Spread: Bradley (-0.9)

Bradley (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 153.2

Bradley has gone 5-2-0 against the spread, while Indiana State's ATS record this season is 3-2-0. A total of six out of the Braves' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Sycamores' games have gone over.

Bradley Performance Insights

The Braves average 75 points per game (192nd in college basketball) while giving up 69.3 per contest (148th in college basketball). They have a +40 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Bradley is 205th in the country at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 fewer than the 34 its opponents average.

Bradley makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (95th in college basketball) while shooting 35.8% from deep (99th in college basketball). It is making 3.1 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.3 per game while shooting 25.3%.

The Braves average 95.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (163rd in college basketball), and allow 88 points per 100 possessions (158th in college basketball).

Bradley and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Braves commit 11.9 per game (183rd in college basketball) and force 11 (266th in college basketball play).

