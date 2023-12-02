The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-5) will visit the Bradley Braves (2-4) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Bradley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona

Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bradley vs. Lindenwood (MO) Scoring Comparison

The Lions score an average of 67.8 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 65.3 the Braves allow to opponents.

Lindenwood (MO) is 0-2 when it scores more than 65.3 points.

Bradley has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.8 points.

The Braves record 22.7 fewer points per game (60.3) than the Lions allow (83).

This season the Braves are shooting 39.3% from the field, 11.3% lower than the Lions concede.

The Lions make 37.8% of their shots from the field, 3.8% lower than the Braves' defensive field-goal percentage.

Bradley Leaders

Kaylen Nelson: 15.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

15.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Alex Rouse: 9.3 PTS, 43.5 FG%

9.3 PTS, 43.5 FG% Halli Poock: 10.7 PTS, 41 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)

10.7 PTS, 41 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30) Isis Fitch: 5 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

5 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Regan Barkema: 6.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)

Bradley Schedule