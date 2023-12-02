Brayden Schenn and the St. Louis Blues will face the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Schenn's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brayden Schenn vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Schenn Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Schenn has averaged 17:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -9.

In five of 22 games this year Schenn has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In seven of 22 games this season, Schenn has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Schenn has an assist in five of 22 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Schenn's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Schenn has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Schenn Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 67 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 22 Games 6 14 Points 3 8 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.