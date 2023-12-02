The Chicago Bulls (5-9) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (6-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSNO.

Bulls vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, BSNO

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan puts up 23.3 points, 3.3 assists and 3.3 boards per contest.

Nikola Vucevic puts up 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the field.

Zach LaVine puts up 24.5 points, 1.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Alex Caruso posts 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made treys per contest.

Coby White averages 9.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4.0 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum delivers 18.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are receiving 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Zion Williamson this year.

Herbert Jones gives the Pelicans 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while posting 0.5 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.

Jonas Valanciunas gives the Pelicans 10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game while putting up 0.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Dyson Daniels gets the Pelicans 4.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while posting 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Bulls vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Bulls Pelicans 107.2 Points Avg. 112.1 110.5 Points Allowed Avg. 115.6 44.0% Field Goal % 46.8% 34.4% Three Point % 36.4%

