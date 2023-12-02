Bulls vs. Pelicans December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Bulls (5-9) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (6-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSNO.
Bulls vs. Pelicans Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, BSNO
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan puts up 23.3 points, 3.3 assists and 3.3 boards per contest.
- Nikola Vucevic puts up 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the field.
- Zach LaVine puts up 24.5 points, 1.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
- Alex Caruso posts 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made treys per contest.
- Coby White averages 9.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4.0 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocks.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum delivers 18.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game for the Pelicans.
- The Pelicans are receiving 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Zion Williamson this year.
- Herbert Jones gives the Pelicans 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while posting 0.5 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.
- Jonas Valanciunas gives the Pelicans 10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game while putting up 0.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Dyson Daniels gets the Pelicans 4.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while posting 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Bulls vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison
|Bulls
|Pelicans
|107.2
|Points Avg.
|112.1
|110.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.6
|44.0%
|Field Goal %
|46.8%
|34.4%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
