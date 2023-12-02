The New Orleans Pelicans (11-9) face the Chicago Bulls (6-14) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSNO. The matchup has an over/under of 220.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSNO

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -3.5 220.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 220.5 points in 10 of 20 games this season.

The average over/under for Chicago's outings this season is 219.7, 0.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

Chicago has a 6-14-0 record against the spread this year.

The Bulls have come away with three wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 1-5 when it is set as the underdog by +145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls vs Pelicans Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 15 75% 113.8 220.7 112.7 225.6 227.8 Bulls 10 50% 106.9 220.7 112.9 225.6 219.8

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago is 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Bulls have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.364, 4-7-0 record) than away (.222, 2-7-0).

The Bulls score an average of 106.9 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 112.7 the Pelicans allow to opponents.

Chicago is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 112.7 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Bulls vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Bulls and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 6-14 3-5 11-9 Pelicans 12-8 3-3 8-12

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Bulls Pelicans 106.9 Points Scored (PG) 113.8 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-2 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-3 112.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112.7 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 5-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-2 6-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.