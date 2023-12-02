How to Watch the Bulls vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (6-14) play the New Orleans Pelicans (11-9) at United Center on December 2, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bulls vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Bulls vs Pelicans Additional Info
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents.
- Chicago is 2-4 when it shoots higher than 46% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 14th.
- The Bulls put up an average of 106.9 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 112.7 the Pelicans give up to opponents.
- Chicago is 3-1 when it scores more than 112.7 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Bulls are better offensively, averaging 108.4 points per game, compared to 105 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 109.1 points per game at home, and 117.4 away.
- Chicago concedes 109.1 points per game at home, and 117.4 on the road.
- The Bulls average 1.6 more assists per game at home (23.2) than away (21.6).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Onuralp Bitim
|Out
|Illness
|Zach LaVine
|Out
|Foot
|DeMar DeRozan
|Questionable
|Ankle
