Nikola Vucevic, Top Bulls Players to Watch vs. the Pelicans - December 2
United Center is where the New Orleans Pelicans (11-9) and Chicago Bulls (6-14) will match up on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Brandon Ingram and DeMar DeRozan are players to watch for the Pelicans and Bulls, respectively.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, BSNO
Bulls' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Bulls topped the Bucks on Thursday, 120-113 in OT. Nikola Vucevic scored a team-high 29 points (and chipped in six assists and 10 boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Vucevic
|29
|10
|6
|1
|0
|2
|Coby White
|23
|4
|7
|1
|1
|4
|Ayo Dosunmu
|14
|6
|6
|3
|0
|1
Bulls vs Pelicans Additional Info
|Pelicans vs Bulls Injury Report
|Pelicans vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Pelicans vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
Bulls Players to Watch
- Vucevic's averages for the season are 16.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists, making 46.1% of his shots from the field.
- DeRozan gives 21.3 points, 3.2 boards and 4.6 assists per game, plus 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks.
- The Bulls get 14.2 points, 2.9 boards and 4.2 assists per game from Coby White.
- Alex Caruso averages 9.8 points, 3.4 boards and 2.4 assists, making 53.7% of his shots from the field and 47.5% from beyond the arc (third in league), with 1.7 treys per contest.
- The Bulls receive 7.8 points, 3.9 boards and 1.2 assists per game from Patrick Williams.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Vucevic
|15.4
|9.4
|3.7
|0.9
|0.5
|0.8
|Zach LaVine
|15.7
|4.3
|3.3
|0.9
|0.2
|2.0
|DeMar DeRozan
|16.2
|2.9
|4.1
|0.6
|0.4
|0.8
|Coby White
|16.1
|2.7
|3.6
|0.8
|0.3
|3.5
|Patrick Williams
|10.1
|4.6
|1.2
|0.9
|1.1
|1.3
