Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Champaign County, Illinois today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Champaign County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Unity High School - Tolono at Teutopolis High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 2

1:00 PM CT on December 2 Location: Teutopolis, IL

Teutopolis, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Chrisman High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 2

1:00 PM CT on December 2 Location: Chrisman, IL

Chrisman, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Urbana High School at East St. Louis Senior High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 2

4:30 PM CT on December 2 Location: East St. Louis, IL

East St. Louis, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

DeKalb High School at Rantoul High School