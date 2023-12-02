Chicago State vs. Norfolk State December 2 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Chicago State Cougars (0-5) will meet the Norfolk State Spartans (4-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Chicago State vs. Norfolk State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Chicago State Players to Watch
- Josie Hill: 9.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Tae'lor Willard: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jacia Cunningham: 9.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ana Haklicka: 5.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Taylor Norris: 4.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
