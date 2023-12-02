Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Cook County, Illinois today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sandoval High School at Red Hill High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Bridgeport, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walter Payton College Prep High School at Latin School of Chicago
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Francis High School at Christ The King Jesuit College Preparatory
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westinghouse College Prep at Stevenson High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Lincolnshire, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grant Community High School at North Chicago High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Northern Lake County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Lumiere High School at Evanston Township High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Evanston, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fenton High School at Walther Christian Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Melrose Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eisenhower High School - Blue Island at Chicago Christian High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Palos Heights, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheeling High School at Maine East High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Park Ridge, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John F Kennedy High School at Warren Township High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Gurnee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenbrook North High School at Mundelein High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Mundelein, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Patrick High School at Joliet Catholic Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Joliet, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yeshiva High School at Rochelle Zell Jewish High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Deerfield, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
