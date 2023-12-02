Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Cook County, Illinois today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sandoval High School at Red Hill High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 2

12:00 PM CT on December 2 Location: Bridgeport, IL

Bridgeport, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Walter Payton College Prep High School at Latin School of Chicago

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 2

2:00 PM CT on December 2 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Francis High School at Christ The King Jesuit College Preparatory

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 2

2:00 PM CT on December 2 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Conference: Metro Suburban

Metro Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Westinghouse College Prep at Stevenson High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 2

2:30 PM CT on December 2 Location: Lincolnshire, IL

Lincolnshire, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Grant Community High School at North Chicago High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 2

2:30 PM CT on December 2 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Conference: Northern Lake County

Northern Lake County How to Stream: Watch Here

La Lumiere High School at Evanston Township High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2

3:00 PM CT on December 2 Location: Evanston, IL

Evanston, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fenton High School at Walther Christian Academy

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2

3:00 PM CT on December 2 Location: Melrose Park, IL

Melrose Park, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Eisenhower High School - Blue Island at Chicago Christian High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 2

3:30 PM CT on December 2 Location: Palos Heights, IL

Palos Heights, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheeling High School at Maine East High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 2

4:00 PM CT on December 2 Location: Park Ridge, IL

Park Ridge, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

John F Kennedy High School at Warren Township High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 2

5:30 PM CT on December 2 Location: Gurnee, IL

Gurnee, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenbrook North High School at Mundelein High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 2

5:30 PM CT on December 2 Location: Mundelein, IL

Mundelein, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Patrick High School at Joliet Catholic Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 2

7:00 PM CT on December 2 Location: Joliet, IL

Joliet, IL Conference: East Suburban Catholic

East Suburban Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Yeshiva High School at Rochelle Zell Jewish High School