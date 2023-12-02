Saturday's game features the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-4) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-5) facing off at Joseph J. Gentile Center (on December 2) at 1:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-64 victory for Loyola Chicago.

The Panthers' last contest on Tuesday ended in an 81-78 loss to New Mexico.

Eastern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Eastern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 71, Eastern Illinois 64

Other OVC Predictions

Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Panthers defeated the No. 319-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Valparaiso Beacons, 75-62, on November 12, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Based on the RPI, the Ramblers have three losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Eastern Illinois is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Macy McGlone: 16.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 56.8 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

16.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 56.8 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5) Miah Monahan: 10.8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

10.8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Lalani Ellis: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51 FG%

10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51 FG% Ellie Buzzelle: 9.3 PTS, 34 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

9.3 PTS, 34 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38) Sydney-James Desroches: 3.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 30 FG%

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights

The Panthers put up 63.8 points per game (224th in college basketball) while giving up 74.8 per contest (324th in college basketball). They have a -66 scoring differential and have been outscored by 11 points per game.

