The Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-5) will try to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Eastern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up only 2.9 fewer points per game (63.8) than the Ramblers allow (66.7).

Eastern Illinois is 1-2 when it scores more than 66.7 points.

Loyola Chicago's record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 63.8 points.

The 64.6 points per game the Ramblers record are 10.2 fewer points than the Panthers allow (74.8).

Eastern Illinois is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.

The Ramblers shoot 39.1% from the field, 5.5% lower than the Panthers allow defensively.

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Macy McGlone: 16.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 56.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

16.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 56.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Miah Monahan: 10.8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

10.8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Lalani Ellis: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.0 FG%

10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.0 FG% Ellie Buzzelle: 9.3 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

9.3 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38) Sydney-James Desroches: 3.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 30.0 FG%

Eastern Illinois Schedule