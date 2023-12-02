If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Effingham County, Illinois today, we've got what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Effingham County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Unity High School - Tolono at Teutopolis High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 2

1:00 PM CT on December 2 Location: Teutopolis, IL

Teutopolis, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Marion High School at Effingham High School